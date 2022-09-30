Wolves' Goncalo Guedes work to meet physical Premier League demands

Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Manuel Goncalo Guedes battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Picture date: Saturday September 3, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: Tim Goode/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Since signing in early August the Portuguese winger has been a mainstay in Bruno Lage's starting XI, but has yet to register a goal and only picked up one assist.

Now, the 25-year-old has said he is still working on his strength in order to adapt to the rigours of the league.

Guedes said: "It’s very good, every player dreams about playing in this league. I’m thoroughly enjoying it and I hope take advantage of what the league has to bring. It’s the best league in the world and I think every player has to enjoy every moment as if it were the last.

"The major difference for me is the intensity of the league itself. Clubs having quality players turns the intensity up a notch which, in my opinion is, the difference between all leagues.

"I think the big difference is having less time to think. I have to be better prepared physically to react because all players are strong and these are the two main things. And then it’s a matter of building that confidence up to give joy to all of Wolves’ supporters and that’s what matters

"I used to go to the gym but now I’m focussing a little more on my legs. It’s a matter of working day to day to improve and to feel even better in this league and within the team.

"The coaches and I said it is good to get better and that’s what I’ll try to do, get better each day at work with focus and dedication so that one year from now I can be a completely different player from the one who arrived."

Despite his lack of numbers, Guedes has had some bright moments during a mixed start to his Wolves career – and the player himself is now aiming to improve his return.

He added: "Everything is going well. I obviously hoped to help the team a little more with goals and assists in the first couple of games but it was a period of transition.

"Right now I can only hope to help the best I can and to present ourselves with a new mindset. We believe in the work we’re putting in, we want to be better and I think the results will come our way because we’ve been working quite well and believe in what the manager says and I think that’s essential."

On joining Wolves, Guedes was reunited with a number of conpatriots at Molineux.

Among the first team players he is one of 10 Portuguese players and he believes that has been essential to him settling in England.

Guedes said: "It’s really good to have this many Portuguese players in the club. I think it was essential to have them here to adapt and we have a big group here and no one is left out.

"We get along really well with everyone but for me, as a Portuguese person, it’s great to have that ease to communicate with my mates and even understand what the manager says because he is Portuguese as well and that helps a ton.