Wolves in advanced talks for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes

Matheus Nunes playing against Woves (Getty)

Bruno Lage has been in the market for a midfielder and the signing of 23-year-old Nunes would be seen as a huge coup for Wolves.

West Ham boss David Moyes publicly said last week that the Hammers had an offer rejected for Nunes, while the box-to-box midfielder has been linked with Liverpool.

In February, after a Champions League game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also described Nunes as one of the world's best players.

Reports in Portugal are claiming that the final figure could be £38million, with £4million in add-ons, which would make Nunes Wolves' new record signing.

If Wolves retain their current stars, it would take their net spend to around £86million.

Nunes would add a much-needed creative spark to Wolves' midfield, as the Molineux club now hope to wrap up the deal.