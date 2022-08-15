Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves in advanced talks for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Liam KeenWolvesPublished: Comments

Wolves are in advanced talks for the signing of Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes, the Express & Star understands.

Matheus Nunes playing against Woves (Getty)
Matheus Nunes playing against Woves (Getty)

Bruno Lage has been in the market for a midfielder and the signing of 23-year-old Nunes would be seen as a huge coup for Wolves.

West Ham boss David Moyes publicly said last week that the Hammers had an offer rejected for Nunes, while the box-to-box midfielder has been linked with Liverpool.

In February, after a Champions League game, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also described Nunes as one of the world's best players.

Reports in Portugal are claiming that the final figure could be £38million, with £4million in add-ons, which would make Nunes Wolves' new record signing.

If Wolves retain their current stars, it would take their net spend to around £86million.

Nunes would add a much-needed creative spark to Wolves' midfield, as the Molineux club now hope to wrap up the deal.

The midfielder played against Wolves in a pre-season friendly last month and impressed in the number eight role.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News