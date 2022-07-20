Notification Settings

Wolves star Pedro Neto: I will be back better than ever!

Wolves star Pedro Neto has declared 'I will be back to my best and better' as he overcomes his injury nightmare and prepares for the upcoming Premier League season.

Pedro Neto (Getty)
The winger impressed as he netted Wolves' second goal in the 4-0 friendly win over Deportivo Alaves, which handed Wolves the perfect start to their pre-season games in Spain.

Last season he made his return from a fractured kneecap after being sidelined for 10 months, but struggled to find his form.

When asked about how he now feels physically and mentally following the injury, Neto confidently said: “Honestly, I’m better than I thought.

“There were difficult times before but I finished the season well. I had more games than I was expecting and this summer I needed the break to get my knee back.

“Now I’m feeling very good and I think that my levels are rising and rising to be better than I was before.

“It’s all about confidence. It’s always difficult for a player to come on the pitch and think ‘oh it will hurt again’ but what I want to enjoy every game that I have.

“I am improving a lot in my feelings, even in my freedom to play and my movements. The confidence is there and the personality that I have, I will do well this season. I will be back to my best and better."

Neto shone on the left side of a 4-3-3 and later a 4-2-3-1 as Wolves dominated Alaves – in what was a change from their usual five-at-the-back formation.

The 22-year-old said: "It was very good. We are improving the things that we have been working on in training and in the friendlies that we had. We did a great job.

When asked about the formation, he added: "We have more players up front. I think the way we played today showed the connection that we had. We are working very well, but we still have two games to improve and organise some things."

