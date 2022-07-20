Wolves star Pedro Neto: I will be back better than ever!

Pedro Neto (Getty)

The winger impressed as he netted Wolves' second goal in the 4-0 friendly win over Deportivo Alaves, which handed Wolves the perfect start to their pre-season games in Spain.

Last season he made his return from a fractured kneecap after being sidelined for 10 months, but struggled to find his form.

When asked about how he now feels physically and mentally following the injury, Neto confidently said: “Honestly, I’m better than I thought.

“There were difficult times before but I finished the season well. I had more games than I was expecting and this summer I needed the break to get my knee back.

“Now I’m feeling very good and I think that my levels are rising and rising to be better than I was before.

“It’s all about confidence. It’s always difficult for a player to come on the pitch and think ‘oh it will hurt again’ but what I want to enjoy every game that I have.

“I am improving a lot in my feelings, even in my freedom to play and my movements. The confidence is there and the personality that I have, I will do well this season. I will be back to my best and better."

Neto shone on the left side of a 4-3-3 and later a 4-2-3-1 as Wolves dominated Alaves – in what was a change from their usual five-at-the-back formation.

The 22-year-old said: "It was very good. We are improving the things that we have been working on in training and in the friendlies that we had. We did a great job.