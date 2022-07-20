Wolves star Pedro Neto: I will be back better than ever!

The winger impressed as he netted Wolves' second goal in the 4-0 friendly win over Deportivo Alaves, which handed Wolves the perfect start to their pre-season games in Spain.
Last season he made his return from a fractured kneecap after being sidelined for 10 months, but struggled to find his form.
When asked about how he now feels physically and mentally following the injury, Neto confidently said: “Honestly, I’m better than I thought.
“There were difficult times before but I finished the season well. I had more games than I was expecting and this summer I needed the break to get my knee back.
“Now I’m feeling very good and I think that my levels are rising and rising to be better than I was before.
“It’s all about confidence. It’s always difficult for a player to come on the pitch and think ‘oh it will hurt again’ but what I want to enjoy every game that I have.
“I am improving a lot in my feelings, even in my freedom to play and my movements. The confidence is there and the personality that I have, I will do well this season. I will be back to my best and better."
Neto shone on the left side of a 4-3-3 and later a 4-2-3-1 as Wolves dominated Alaves – in what was a change from their usual five-at-the-back formation.
The 22-year-old said: "It was very good. We are improving the things that we have been working on in training and in the friendlies that we had. We did a great job.
When asked about the formation, he added: "We have more players up front. I think the way we played today showed the connection that we had. We are working very well, but we still have two games to improve and organise some things."