Wolves set for £20.5m signing of Burnley defender Nathan Collins

The Republic of Ireland international has travelled to the Midlands for a medical today after talks accelerated late last night.
Both clubs have now agreed a £20.5million fee and it is hoped Collins will be able to travel with the rest of the squad to their pre-season camp in Spain later today.
The 21-year-old moved to Burnley last summer in a £12million deal from Stoke. The Irishman came through at Dublin-based club Cherry Orchard before moving to Stoke as a youngster.
The right-sided centre-back also has some experience playing at right-back and fits the bill for Bruno Lage, who was targeting a right-footed defender.
Collins has made six appearances, and scored for goal, for his country after making his senior debut in October last year.
Last season for Burnley, in his first Premier League season, he made 19 appearances and scored two goals.