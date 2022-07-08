Fabio Silva to sign one-year Wolves contract extension ahead of loan move

Fabio Silva (Getty)

The Belgian club made an approach to sign the 19-year-old for a season-long loan, which is not expected to include a buy option.

All of the parties involved are meeting today with the hope of finalising the deal, which will see the £35million striker's wages paid in full by Anderlecht. Despite the hope that they will finalise the deal today, it is unknown if Wolves will officially announce it today.

Although Wolves will save a year's wages in this loan deal, they will not be receiving a loan fee from Anderlecht.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves have agreed a one-year contract extension with Silva ahead of his loan move. It is also understood that the club attempted to strike a deal for a two-year extension, but that the parties settled on a one-year deal.