Wolves determined to keep hold of Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White

The 22-year-old has been offered a new contract on improved terms in a bid to ward off interest from suitors following his excellent season on loan at Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White, currently away on international duty with England Under-21s, scored 12 goals to propel the Blades into the Championship play-offs.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage is ready to offer him regular playing time in the Premier League next season, while Gibbs-White’s positive progress was referenced by technical director Scott Sellars in the recent Ask Wolves series. But his impressive campaign has caught the attention of rival clubs and for the moment his future is one of several likely to be determined this summer.

The most significant of those, at least when it comes to determining the club’s transfer budget, remains Ruben Neves. For now, business is slow and despite being linked with a host of players on the continent, the most prominent being Sporting Lisbon midfielder Joao Palhinha, Wolves are not thought to be close to any signings. One likely departure is academy product Connor Ronan, who has been linked with a permanent switch to Hearts.

Wolves supporters have, meanwhile, welcomed news payment provider AstroPay is to become the club’s new front-of-shirt sponsor.

AstroPay replaces gambling firm ManBetX and will appear on the shirts of the men’s, women’s and junior and esports teams.

It will be the first time since 2018 the club has had the same sponsor for its senior and junior teams, due to rules prohibiting betting firms being printed on children’s clothing.

Malaysian betting firm W88 had been Wolves’ main sponsor prior to ManBetX, while a previous deal with pawnbrokers The Money Shop proved controversial.

Wolves 1877 Trust chairman Dan Warren said: “It’s a welcome move away from having a gambling company logo on our shirt, and it’s great to see that this will include the women’s and under-23 team shirts.”