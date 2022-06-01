John Ruddy and Marcal among Wolves released list

John Ruddy of Wolverhampton Wanderers inspects the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper, who signed for Wolves five years ago and helped them to promotion in 2018, had been second choice keeper for much of the past two seasons.

And Marcal, who signed for the club from Lyon two seasons ago and made 32 appearances, are also joined by Romain Saiss whose exit was confirmed earlier this week.

Five youngsters have also been released by the club, and they include Conor Carty, Pascal Estrada, Raphael Nya, Jamie Pardington and Faisu Sangare.