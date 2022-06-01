Notification Settings

John Ruddy and Marcal among Wolves released list

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

John Ruddy and Marcal are among those released by Wolves.

John Ruddy of Wolverhampton Wanderers inspects the pitch ahead of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

The goalkeeper, who signed for Wolves five years ago and helped them to promotion in 2018, had been second choice keeper for much of the past two seasons.

And Marcal, who signed for the club from Lyon two seasons ago and made 32 appearances, are also joined by Romain Saiss whose exit was confirmed earlier this week.

Five youngsters have also been released by the club, and they include Conor Carty, Pascal Estrada, Raphael Nya, Jamie Pardington and Faisu Sangare.

A statement from the club read: "Wolves would like to thank each departing individual for their contributions while at the club and wish them the best of luck for the future."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

