Ruben Neves hints at Wolves exit to chase footballing 'dreams'

Ruben Neves (Getty)

The star midfielder has been the subject of intense transfer speculation with suggestions he could depart Molineux in the coming months, as Europe's elite clubs circle for his signature.

Now, the 25-year-old has expressed his desire to chase his dreams and has hinted he will leave if a deal can be made.

He said: “The only thing I can tell you at the moment is that everyone knows what football is about, what our lives are about. Our career is really short and we need to take the opportunities we have.

“All of us have dreams and we need to live those dreams in a small space of time. Let’s see what happens, I cannot say too much about it.”

Neves was emotional after the last home game of the season against Norwich last week, in what could have been his final Molineux appearance.

After five years at the club, the Portuguese international has expressed how much Wolves means to him with a move potentially on the horizon.

He added: “This club means a lot. It means everything to me and my family. My kids grew up in Wolverhampton. I have three kids and they were all born when I was here. That means a lot to me and the people mean a lot to me. They have really helped me to settle here. For me and for my family, everyone is really important.

“If I go it will be really hard for me and my family, but as told you we have dreams to live in a small space of time, and if anything happens, that’s why I was so emotional in the last game at home.