Wolves Fans' Verdict v Chelsea: We put up a fight!

Conor Coady celebrates (Getty)

Russ Evers

We have questioned the desire and commitment, especially of late, but to come from 2-0 down at the team third in the league to end up with a point surely answers the critics (me being one of the biggest).

A first half which could have been three all was bettered by that second half comeback and we left feeling hard done to as again individual errors cost us with the usual suspects of Saiss and Dendoncker at the fore. But onwards and upwards and a great point regardless.

John Lalley

Since our elevation to this level of competition, Wolves have rarely lacked any measure of spirit, determination and character. In recent weeks, these attributes and a few more besides seemed to have mysteriously evaporated so this performance comes as a real tonic given the dire depths we have descended to of late.

After an excruciating delay, we have finally hit fifty points for the campaign and given our resources and the conservative nature of our recruiting policy, it’s an achievement of real merit. There has been much grumbling, understandably so after those seven defeats but vitriol is often spouted without any consideration of context or perspective.

The criticism of Bruno Lage has on occasions been savage and certainly our home form this season has left plenty to be desired. If we miss out on qualification for European competition that undeniably is a terrific opportunity wasted and a wholly self-inflicted wound. But what he has achieved with a squad that finished last season in disarray is surely to be applauded.

When difficult periods occur, it’s all too easy to bray that Bruno cannot take us forward, his tactics are both boring and wholly inexplicable and indulge the cliché that he has ‘lost the dressing room.’ Presumably when the team finally turns in a good performance like this one, he has navigated his way back into the changing room until the next defeat!

Above all, the team was competitive at Stamford Bridge; Chelsea lest we forget are the champions of Europe and their team-sheet makes for very impressive and intimidating reading. Even had we not fashioned that late equaliser, the massive improvement on the Brighton debacle would have offered some semblance of redemption. We may even have won the game; a couple of excellent chances were missed and no doubt the cynics amongst our support saw little prospect of any positive reply after we had given Lukaku a double helping hand to emerge from his own personal drought. Just our luck; for months he couldn’t hit the proverbial cow’s anatomy with a banjo until Wolves came to The Smoke!

But ultimately, we had the final word. Substitutions have rarely made a substantial difference in changing the course of a game for us this season. This time they worked. You don’t know whether to laugh or cry when you watch Trincao glide effortlessly through the Chelsea ranks and deposit a superbly struck drive which leaves Mendy floundering. To say this guy has hidden his Molineux light under a bushel is so understated it makes a nonsense of the proverb!

Then almost it appears just to be perverse, he cleverly plays in the excellent Chiquinho to provide a superb delivery for Coady’s last gasp equaliser. The trouble is, after lapping up flaky Francisco’s cameo at The Bridge, we are stone cold certain to be disappointed next time he flits into action in a gold shirt. The guy is baffling; now you see him, now you don’t!

Anyway, the most important feature of our display was the increase in intensity. It was far from the perfect performance but the competitive edge was belatedly restored and as a result, the rot was stopped. All we can ask is for similar levels of commitment during the final few games.

But perhaps the most significant strand for us at this late stage of the season was the performance of Pedro Neto. After an understandably muted return to action where he looked a good yard off the pace and desperately in need of a substantial pre-season programme, Neto upped his game and showed genuine signs of recapturing some of his very best form. Regardless of how this season ends, the prospect of Neto fully fit and revved up on the grid to make up for lost time come next August is surely one massive positive.

Clive Smith

Can being unpredictable be predictable?

Marvellous scenes at the end, reminiscent of Villa Park, as another happy away day was concluded.

With Neves, Neto and Jimenez all starting it felt like we were ready to move on from last week in a more positive frame of mind. No sign of negative body language throughout.

Last week's apparent alarm bells were in fact, just false alarms, they can be packed away again. Not much sign of disorganisation or a panicked defence. Apologies will no doubt be forthcoming and accepted.

Of course, we needed to bring our A game, as Chelsea dominated possession, continually playing the ball into our box where their wing-backs were supporting their attackers – something we should endeavour to copy.

Coady, Saiss and Boly were tight and quick to cover as a team when one looked exposed. Sa was on his game too. Crucial blocks were made, headers won and we got lucky on a corner, but the opening half was not all one way traffic as Saiss, Dendonker and Ait-Nouri had good opportunities.

The half also provided a reminder of what we have missed all season. Neto looked closer to 100 per cent than ever. His running, pace and trickery meant we had a more reliable 'out' ball where we could retain possession and construct attacks. Mixing that with some long passes towards a more willing runner in Jimenez, we kept Chelsea honest at the back.

All our good work in the half was nearly wasted in the opening second half minute, but for a fine Sa save. Not long after however the game looked lost in just a couple of minutes. Firstly a penalty (I've stopped counting) and a second Lukaku goal could have left us down and out.

Resilience, character, attitude, call it what you like, came to the fore and we started to offer a greater threat. Hwang and Chiquinho came on with twenty minutes to go, quickly followed by Trincao. The latter two were buzzing and linked up well down our right side. Trincao scored, then nearly repeated it a few minutes later.

The clock was our enemy despite six added minutes. It looked lost. Then super sub Chiquinho and Captain Fantastic combined to endanger even the safe standing limbs in the away end. From the jaws of defeat we captured what felt like a win. It may have only been a point but it went some way to restoring pride and confidence in our team and sweep away all the negativity some people had from last week.

On a very warm day we had to work hard on and off the ball, so huge credit is deserved for the level of stamina we showed right to the end. None more than Coady who had already sprinted up and down once in added time. His energy for his celebration was on another level.

He could easily be given MOTM, as could have Sa who made some key saves. However I give it to Neto because he really seemed to give the team a lift from the start, helped us keep possession, offer an attacking threat, while also getting more out of Jimenez.

Rob Cartwright

It’s just like Wolves to give us another fantastic away day, when we least expect it.

To be honest, I travelled to the Capital with very little expectation and hoping for a 0-0 or to sneak a 0-1 win, against the run of play.

What we were treated to was a gutsy performance from Wolves, with Chelsea hanging on to their lead for the final 20 minutes and a fully deserved equaliser well into added time.

Reminiscent of Villa away this season, there was much fun to be had making our way from the stadium. It’s fair to say the typical Chelsea supporter is much different to what would have greeted us back in the late 70’s and 80’s!!

We made a decent start to the game. Chelsea were creating more chances but Sa was equal to anything they could engineer. We had two golden chances right at the end of the first half, with Dendoncker and then Ait-Nouri having poor shots when in great positions to score.

The second half carried on in the same vein, until five minutes of craziness found us 2-0 down with an unlikely mountain to climb. The referee didn’t give the penalty until the intervention of VAR. It was a clumsy tackle by Saiss. I was more disgusted with the second goal as we allowed Lakaku so much space he could pick his spot out of the reach of the diving Sa.

We were never getting back into this game until the subs made on 71 and 77 minutes. This was the introduction of Chiquinho and Trincao. Combined with a change to a back four, this completely changed the game. Wolves were now on the front foot and Chelsea took to time wasting and posed little threat.

A fabulous goal from Trincao with 10 minutes to go made for one way traffic.

Trincao had another chance and Jimenez shot wide as the clock ticked down. When six minutes were added it gave us even more impetus. When Coady headed the equaliser it was later than I thought, but fully deserved. Chelsea were like a boxer on the floor trying to get back up. If we could have played two more minutes, I believe we would have won the game.

Nevertheless, a happy away support left Stamford Bridge in high spirits. The vocal away supporters had certainly played their part when we were losing, so it was great to see the players (and even those on the bench) come and celebrate the equaliser with us.

No problem with team spirit here. A draw was the least we deserved. What we need now is to take this spirit into the final three games and impact on who takes the title.

Chiquinho was involved with both goals. He’s an exciting player with lots of skill and ability. I would like to see him start in these final games of the season.

Adam Virgo

Fantastic grit and determination shown by the players in the last 20 minutes which got us a deserved point in the end. We had some spells where we looked good and then had others where we were very sloppy in possession which cost us two goals.

We had some decent chances in the first half and if we had been more clinical, we could have taken a lead into half time. Dendoncker and Ait-Nouri the biggest culprits, missing the best two when they both should have hit the target.

We struggled for 20-25 minutes after the break and Chelsea punished us for mistakes. No idea what Saiss was thinking for the penalty, he’s been questionable for weeks now and throughout the game he was making errors. I’d bring in Toti Gomes for him for the rest of the season to give him more experience and he did really well in the few games he played.

Their second goal was us giving the ball straight back to Chelsea and they punished us. Lukaku’s first goals in the Premier League in 2022 and of course we gifted him both.

Credit to Lage/Roberts (whoever was in charge of the subs), I was unsure about the changes at the time but they paid off massively. Chiquinho and Trincao were the reason we ended up getting a point, Hwang however was useless once again.

Wonderful finish from Trincao for the first, he has spells where he looks class, Leeds being a good example and this game too which makes fans want us to sign him and then drops shockers every other game which then makes us think he’s not good enough. He clearly has bags of ability and he’s technically very gifted but he doesn’t show it consistently enough so it’s a difficult one. I imagine it also depends on the Adama situation too.