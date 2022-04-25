Burnley 1 Wolves 0 - Player ratings

Hwang Hee-chan (Getty)

Jose Sa - 7

The goalkeeper commanded his area and did well against a physical Burnley side, but was let down by his defence for the goal.

Willy Boly - 8

Probably Wolves’ best player. He made several key tackles and interceptions and without them the result may have been more emphatic.

Conor Coady - 6

A few nice moments but nothing special from the skipper. His positional was poor at times.

Romain Saiss - 5

A difficult afternoon for Saiss who was pulled from pillar to post.

Nelson Semedo - 5

Semedo did well in the first half and found space but followed it up with a largely poor second half where he failed to have any influence in attack and got caught out in defence.

Leander Dendoncker - 4

Dendoncker was a passenger in the second half and could not keep hold of the ball or find the forward players.

Joao Moutinho - 5

Not at his best, Moutinho failed to make the key passes at the key moments.

Jonny Castro Otto - 6

Jonny was fairly consistent throughout the game but struggled to get forward in the closing stages. He seemed to get tired towards the end of the game.

Hwang Hee-chan - 4

Hwang regularly got into the right positions and picked the ball up but he consistently played the wrong pass or gave the ball away.

Fabio Silva - 7

Silva was extremely unfortunate to be taking off after 67 minutes, when you consider the performance of others. The youngster worked hard, linked up well with Jimenez and was running in behind. He was only missing a goal.

Raul Jimenez - 5

Playing out of position, Jimenez did well in the first half and found plenty of space and linked up with his team-mates, but at the crucial moments he fell short. He also looked frustrated in the second half and was not influential.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Silva, 67), 5, Francisco Trincao (for Saiss, 79), 5.