Tickets for England v Hungary at Molineux sell out within hours of general sale opening

Molineux

The match is the first time the senior England men's side will play at Wolves for 65 years – with the last game in the city coming in a 1956 qualifier against Denmark.

The fixture against Hungary will take place at 7.45pm on June 14 and will take place three days after a behind-closed-doors match against Italy, also at Molineux.

Tickets were firstly put out to travel club members last year and later to My England Football Members before they were available for general sale at noon on Tuesday.

And after just over three hours the final tickets to see the clash were snapped up by football fans.

Posting on Twitter, the England account posted: "A sell-out crowd at Molineux Stadium for the #ThreeLions' game against Hungary in June.

"Thank you for your brilliant support."