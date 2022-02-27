Notification Settings

Wolves and West Ham players show support for Ukraine

By Nathan Judah

Both Wolves and West Ham showed their support for Ukraine ahead of their Sunday Premier League fixture.

Ruben Neves (Getty)

In the warm-ups ahead of the game the Wolves players wore t-shirts that displayed the message ‘no to war’, while the West Ham players wore shirts with ‘Yarmolenko 7’ on the bench.

Their Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko was not in the squad after being given time off by the club. Wolves defender Max Kilman, who has family ties to Ukraine, kept his place in the starting XI.

The gesture of support was the latest across the footballing world, after several other clubs displayed messages support Ukraine.

Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

