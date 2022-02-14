Max Kilman: Wolves will not set a final place target

Max Kilman (right). Picture: John Walton/PA Wire.

Sunday’s 2-0 victory away at Spurs saw Wolves leapfrog the London club and keep them firmly in the picture for European football.

Wolves have quietly conducted their business this season and consistently picked up points, but many are now backing them for a potential surge on the top four, of which they are four points adrift with two games in hand.

But defender Kilman – who has played a big part in Wolves’ success this season – says the players are not setting any targets in stone or getting above their station.

When asked if conversations are being had in the dressing room about the top six, he said: “No, we don’t really like to set too many targets.

“We just want to focus on each game and hopefully every time we do that, and the next game comes, we give a good performance.

“Slowly, and come the end of the season, hopefully we will be in a higher place and that has been our target. We’ve never said ‘oh, we need to get to this point or this place’, we just go game by game and try to do well every time.”

Wolves face a difficult February with Leciester, West Ham and Arsenal still to come.

“This result gives us a lot of confidence,” Kilman added.