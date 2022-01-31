Wolves goalkeepers Louie Moulden and Andreas Sondergaard secure non-league loans

Louie Moulden (Getty)

Moulden has moved to moved National League South side Ebbsfleet United and Sondergaard has moved to National League North aide Hereford.

The pair have both featured heavily for the academy. Moulden joined Wolves last summer and has been training with the first team – while he has also made the bench in Premier League fixtures on several occasions.

Sondergaard joined Randers on a six-month loan in the summer in his first move away from Molineux.

Matt Jackson, Wolves’ strategic player marketing manager, said: “When finding a loan for a goalkeeper, every club has to look further down the pyramid. When a league club wants a goalkeeper, they generally want experience and there’s always several experienced keepers floating around the system.

“This means the only way young goalkeepers can gain experience, especially for their first loan away, is by going to a different level, but you still have shots to save, you still have bodies around you at set-pieces and the pitches might not be at the same standard they’ve been used to, so it’s a fantastic learning experience.

“The good thing about where Ebbsfleet and Hereford are in the pyramid is that we can monitor both players closely, we can have them back into the building on a regular basis and we can maintain their really high coaching standards, while continuing to grow the goalkeeping network that Scott Fry has done so well to develop.

“Both Louie and Andreas will have to cope with the physical side of the men’s game and all the tough elements of goalkeeping. They will make a few mistakes, which we all do early in our careers, but the challenge is to learn from them, progress and show a really good spirit to improve in their development.”

Meanwhile, Spaniard Erik Bugarin has returned to his homeland on a permanent deal with La Liga side Elche CF.