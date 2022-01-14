Southampton come to Molineux in their best form of the season

Southampton in mid week action (PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s lot endured a pretty dismal November and early December – a loss to bottom club Norwich kicking off a five-match winless run.

But they have turned things around as of late.

A 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was followed by a spirited 3-2 win at West Ham over Christmas. A solid draw with Tottenham then came, before they breezed past Brentford 4-1 on Monday night.

All of that has lifted them to 11th in the Premier League table – just four points behind Wolves.

And with the recent takeover by Serb media mogul Dragon Solak, the Saints’ spirits are high.

Hasenhuttl said on his side’s win over Brentford: “The energy we put on the pitch from the first moment was amazing and because of the performance, absolutely a deserved win.”

Southampton went with a 3-5-2 against the Bees and Hasenhuttl added: “The way it worked in the second half was fantastic to see.

“It was a good message we sent in the half-time and the guys did a fantastic job on the pitch.

“We’re getting more flexible each week and it worked perfectly.

“I haven’t seen Brentford concede that many chances against them this season, usually it’s tough to create chances against them, but we did it in a fantastic way and this is good to watch. The atmosphere is getting better and better.”

Wolves will have to be wary of top scorer Armando Broja, who took his tally to seven for the term with a calm finish against Brentford.