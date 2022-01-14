Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Southampton come to Molineux in their best form of the season

By Joe EdwardsWolvesPublished:

They have had a patchy season, but Southampton come to Molineux buoyed by a fine run of results over the past few weeks.

Southampton in mid week action (PA)
Southampton in mid week action (PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s lot endured a pretty dismal November and early December – a loss to bottom club Norwich kicking off a five-match winless run.

But they have turned things around as of late.

A 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace was followed by a spirited 3-2 win at West Ham over Christmas. A solid draw with Tottenham then came, before they breezed past Brentford 4-1 on Monday night.

All of that has lifted them to 11th in the Premier League table – just four points behind Wolves.

And with the recent takeover by Serb media mogul Dragon Solak, the Saints’ spirits are high.

Hasenhuttl said on his side’s win over Brentford: “The energy we put on the pitch from the first moment was amazing and because of the performance, absolutely a deserved win.”

Southampton went with a 3-5-2 against the Bees and Hasenhuttl added: “The way it worked in the second half was fantastic to see.

“It was a good message we sent in the half-time and the guys did a fantastic job on the pitch.

“We’re getting more flexible each week and it worked perfectly.

“I haven’t seen Brentford concede that many chances against them this season, usually it’s tough to create chances against them, but we did it in a fantastic way and this is good to watch. The atmosphere is getting better and better.”

Wolves will have to be wary of top scorer Armando Broja, who took his tally to seven for the term with a calm finish against Brentford.

Che Adams could be used as an impact sub, having scored off the bench against the Bees.

Wolves
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News