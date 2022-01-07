Wolves set to re-open Graham Hughes stand

Graham Hughes stand

The 800-seat stand, which sits in the corner between the Sir Jack Hayward Stand and the Billy Wright Stand, has been closed all season after initial safety concerns were found and it eventually had to be rebuilt.

Now, after six months of being out of action, the stand is expected to reopen in February to supporters, allowing Molineux to once again be at full capacity.

It is likely the home game with Southampton on January 15 will be too early, meaning the stand could be ready in time for the home clash with Arsenal on February 10.

However, if Wolves’ postponed Boxing Day fixture with Watford is rescheduled during the planned winter break, then the stand could be ready for that game.

At first, the stand was closed for the first two Premier League games in August after a routine inspection, and subsequent surveys found ‘severe structural deficiencies’ to the structure.

As a temporary stand, it has to undergo regular checks from an external agency to ensure it is safe.

Then, in September, the club announced that the stand had to be rebuilt as the scale of work had increased and materials were scarce due to Brexit and Covid-19.

Specialist contractors Arena installed the stand in 2018 and carried out the inspections of it, but it is understood Wolves were unhappy with their work and changed to a new contractor once the rebuilding got under way.

The Express & Star revealed in November that the stand would be closed until at least the New Year, and with work now being finalised the club hope to have it ready next month.

The stand reopening will be welcome news to supporters who were upset at the initial closure – and it gives 800 more fans the chance to watch Bruno Lage’s team in action.

Speaking at the time of the initial stand closure, general manager of commercial operations Vinny Clark said: “The general sentiment appears to be that the club have been negligent and have had 18 months to conduct this work, but the reality is that this is a recent issue and no amount of planning or preparation could have avoided it.