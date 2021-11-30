Heartwarming moment bullied Wolves fan embraces his hero Conor Coady in surprise meeting

Conor Coady meets young fan Logan Pope. Image: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Logan Pope got to meet defender Conor Coady at Molineux in a surprise organised by the Wolves Foundation.

After joining the foundation as a Premier League Kicks participant, Logan quickly became a matchday ball assistant at Molineux before being invited back to the ground to receive a free shirt with his name printed on the back.

In a video shared by the club, Logan is filmed during his day at Molineux.

"No way!" he exclaims when he sees Coady ready to print his name, before embracing the England international.

Speaking to the Wolves Foundation Logan explained why Coady is his "inspiration".

"He always keeps me going," says Logan, "his resilience in the matches and the way, even if we are losing, he's always the one player you can hear saying 'keep your head up everyone!'.

"He's helped me so much with my bullying as well, because the message I always say in my head like keep going, never give up and all that kind of stuff.

"He's the role model for that."

Coady then walks Logan around Molineux to the dressing room, where he met more of the Wolves squad, and to the dugout where he gave the young supporter advice on how not to let bullies affect him.

Logan's mum Pippa says her son has become a "different person altogether" since joining the Wolves Foundation.