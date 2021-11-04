Wolves hopeful for Hwang Hee-chan permanent deal in January

Hwang Hee-chan scores (Getty)

The South Korean forward signed on a season-long loan from German club RB Leipzig in the summer, with an option to buy him permanently for around £14million.

He has been somewhat of a revelation for the club and after netting on his debut off the bench against Watford, Hwang has now scored four goals in Wolves colours and impressed again in the win over Everton on Monday.

As a result, Wolves are set to chase his permanent signature earlier than expected and the club are hopeful they can pull it off in the New Year.

When asked if it is vital Hwang is signed permanently, head coach Bruno Lage said: “Of course.

“When you have a player like him, you need to understand the moment, the culture and for me he’s the right guy to be here. He creates a lot of competition and gives what we want for our game.”

Meanwhile, Lille pair Sven Botman and Renato Sanches are expected to be on the club’s radar again in January.

Wolves had a bad rejected for centre-back Botman in August, despite the player being keen on the move. The 21-year-old last played on October 3 and has been missing since with a groin injury.

With Sanches, a deal had been agreed to sign him on-loan with a view to a permanent move before it fell through in the medical as the midfielder was suffering with a knee injury.