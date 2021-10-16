Steve Bull: Willy Boly must wait

Willy Boly (Getty)

I always say, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. We’ve been solid at the back for a few games with clean sheets and few goals conceded, so why change it?

He’s got to be patient and right now Boly has to learn he isn’t the number one centre-half. There’s three or four fighting for places, which I think is absolutely brilliant for the club.

We’ve not had this competition for places for a long time.

Boly is an unbelievable player. He’s a man-mountain in my eyes – a beast at the back.

If I was playing centre-forward against him now, I’d be concerned. He’s huge and a player that’s hard to beat. He just has to bide his time. He has loads of quality in him and has to be of the mindset that once he gets in, he is keeping that shirt again.

In terms of the other fringe players, any one of them can get into the team, they’ll all be chomping at the bit.

Bruno is probably whispering in the ear to those players telling them they have every chance if they show him what they can do on the training field.

Injuries unfortunately do happen and these players should be waiting to get out there and take the shirt for the rest of the season.

One of them, Fabio Silva is probably frustrated – no striker, or any player for that matter, wants to be on the bench every week. You lose your match fitness and sharpness.

It seems like a good idea to me to send him out on loan, get his match fitness up and prove to the manager that he wants Raul or Hwang’s shirt. Then he can come back and get in the side.

The only trouble there is that Wolves don’t have a big squad and if he goes on loan, they will need to replace him.

He just has to get his head down. He is one for the future and is probably getting fed up because he wants to play, but he has to be patient.

When you have the likes of Raul, Hwang and Traore in the team, that’s a big wall to knock down.