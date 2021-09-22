Bruno Lage: Patience from Wolves fans will let me prove myself

Bruno Lage (Getty)

In similar fashion to predecessor Nuno Espirito Santo – Lage arrived at Molineux as a relatively unknown figure when he took over in June.

But old gold fans have, for the most part, reacted positively to the head coach’s attempt to implement an attacking and entertaining style.

Despite losing four of the opening five Premier League games, supporters have tended to back their new boss and instead directed their frustration elsewhere.

When asked if he was surprised at how the fans have received him, Lage said: “No, because if they receive well one manager at least they will give a chance to the next one to prove himself.

“I said since the beginning I have received a big welcome from everyone. It was the time, first, for me to give. Me and the players are in that period where we need to give more than we are receiving. We are receiving great support.

“I am thankful for the support we are receiving. That’s why I come every morning to work hard and win games for them and the club.”

However, after the poor performance in the 2-0 loss to Brentford at the weekend, fans were left concerned at where the goals will come from in this Wolves side.

Hwang Hee-chan and Daniel Podence both offered some threat from the bench, while Adama Traore was lively but often isolated.

But Raul Jimenez is yet to find the net since his return from injury too, as Wolves continue to find their feet in the new system.

Lage, however, is adamant that it will all come in time.

Lage continued: “They (the fans) have patience and this is also important for football. I remember talking about what Leicester did with time, and what Nuno did here in four years it was very good with time.

“The main point is that, we are working and judged every week and with time, if the people believe in your work, you can do something good.

“That’s the only thing I ask. I ask for my players to come with a big ambition every day to train with intensity.