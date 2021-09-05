Wolves legend Jim McCalliog remembers glory days during book signing

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR......05/09/2021 Bilston Town Football Club, Wolves legend Jim McCalliog is in the Stweelmen's Lounge signing copies of his new book. The former Wolves skipper and Scotland international was the hero of Wolves run to the 1972 UEFA Cup Final. He scored 48 goals in 200 appearances.Â Pictured , with fans left, Ant Leech and Mark Cattell....

The former Scotland international, who played a starring role in Wolves' run to the 1972 UEFA Cup Final, was the special guest at Bilston Town Football Club to a sign a copies of his autobiography chronicling his career in football.

McCalliog made more than 200 appearances for the Molineux club in all competitions in a five-year spell starting in 1969, scoring 48 goals.

He captained the side that went so close to European glory, falling agonisingly short in the final against Tottenham.

He is best remembered for his strike against Juventus in Turin in the quarter final, and also scored in the home leg of the final. He was at Wolves when they won the 1974 League Cup but he did not play and left shortly after to join Manchester United.

McCalliog, who also played for Manchester United, and won the FA Cup with Southampton in 1976, reminisced with supporters during the book signing. He also visited other Wolves venues in the city, including the Stile pub and Emerald club.

He said: "The book is about my life in football, a fantastic 17 years as a professional. In the pandemic, I thought it was a good time to do my book. It's a true account of five great clubs."

McCalliog retains a fondness for Wolves and described the UEFA Cup Final as one of the highlights of his career.

He said: "I loved Wolves. It was terrific to captain Wolves in a European final, it was beyond my dreams.

"When I was in Scotland I used to see Wolves in Europe, back in the 50s and 60s so it was a highlight to walk out in Europe in that gold and black shirt.