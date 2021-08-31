Wolves make late move for Cardiff's Kieffer Moore

Wales' Kieffer Moore celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group A match between Wales and Switzerland, at the Baku Olympic stadium, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, Pool).

The club are in talks with the Bluebirds over a deal which would see the 29-year-old Wales international move to Molineux and further bolster boss Bruno Lage's attacking ranks.

Wolves are also targeting Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara as they look to complete a double swoop before Tuesday's 11pm deadline.

Moore is currently isolating, having been forced to withdraw from the Wales squad after being deemed a close contact of goalkeeper Adam Davies, who tested positive for Covid-19.

But the unusual circumstances are not expected to be an issue in completing the deal.

Kamara, 21, has emerged as the club's top midfield target after they pulled out of talks with Lille over Portugal international Renato Sanches.

Wolves had begun the day hoping to secure a deal for Sanches but were unable to reach an agreement with the French club over both the structure of the loan and a fee for the option to buy.

Those issues were compounded by the 24-year-old having only recently undergone knee surgery making a deal on the terms demanded by Lille too risky.