Wolves endure Deadline Day frustration

The latter had been the club’s primary midfield target at the start of the day but talks with Lille over a loan swoop for the Portugal international collapsed in the early afternoon.

Marseille’s Kamara was pursued as an alternative but again no deal could be struck, while Wolves were also unable to reach agreement with Cardiff after launching a late move for striker Moore in the final hours of the window.

The day did see one departure with Morgan Gibbs-White, who had featured in two of the club’s opening three Premier League fixtures, joining Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

There were no late and unwanted approaches, meanwhile, for either Adama Traore or Ruben Neves.

But otherwise the story was the deals Wolves were unable to do as they failed to recruit the reinforcements boss Bruno Lage desired.

Sanches had emerged as a serious option late on Monday night but despite initial optimism, Wolves were unable to reach an agreement with Lille over both the structure of the loan and a fee for the option to buy.

Those issues were compounded by the 24-year-old having only recently undergone knee surgery making a deal on the terms demanded by Lille too risky.

Sanches’ team-mate, defender Sven Botman, was another target who ultimately proved out of reach.

Wolves then pursued a permanent deal for Kamara but the 21-year-old midfielder, who was also subject of serious interest from Newcastle, opted to remain with Marseille.

A bid for Moore was rejected by Cardiff, with the clubs thought to be some distance apart on their valuation. The Bluebirds are believed to have wanted around £7million for the 29-year-old Wales international.

Gibbs-White's loan switch was preceded by the 21-year-old signing a contract extension through to 2024.

Though Wolves insist the academy product remains part of their future plans, they believe a season in the Championship is the best thing for his development at the current time, albeit his exit does also further reduce the size of Lage's squad. The deal is thought to include the option for a January recall.

“This is a great move for Morgan’s development," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars. "He’s not had too many minutes in recent years, so this is an opportunity to play every week and grow as a player in the Championship, at a good club."

Gibbs-White was not the only player to leave on deadline day with another midfielder, Connor Ronan, also departing on loan.