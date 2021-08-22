Bruno Lage: Wolves goals will come

Bruno (AMA)

A Dele Alli first half penalty was the difference in the end, but Wolves dominated Spurs for large parts of the clash and created a hatful of opportunities.

But each chance fell by the wayside as Wolves picked up back-to-back defeats to start the season.

For the head coach, he is unhappy with the result but feels his side are well on their way to fully adopting his style and finding the back of the net.

Lage said: “What I want to say is, this is the way we want to play. That’s why we’re working hard all week, for the way we want to play.

“I think we did well and the game stayed in our hands for 90 minutes. They have two chances and two transitions. They have the penalty and we have 25 attempts to score one goal.

“In two games we have 42 and we didn’t score.

“In the end I’m unhappy with the result but I believe in work. We are challenging tha players to play in this way and we need time to continue to work and score goals.

“The way we created the chances, for sure we’re going to be good. That’s the way I want to play.

“We changed a lot of things in our game. We’ve had five weeks of work with all the players together and what we are doing now gives me confidence.

“We arrived with many players in the box and got many touches in the box, but to this moment we haven’t scored a goal.

“It’s a question of scoring goals. In the end the most important thing is to score goals.

“In the same way, I believe with the way we are playing, it will be easier for us to score goals and bring victories.”

Adama Traore was a constant threat throughout and set-up several chances, but also missed a one-on-one opportunity against Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Lage added: “Adama did very well, I think he played better than the game against Leicester because of the way he played with his team-mates.

“He created a lot of chances and one against the goalkeeper. He knows he needs to improve things in his game. He is working hard and we need to continue to give confidence to him.