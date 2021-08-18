Wolves accept £3.5m Club Brugge offer for Owen Otasowie

Owen Otasowie (Getty)

The 20-year-old turned down a new contract at Molineux at the beginning of the month and currently has one year left on his deal – with Wolves holding another year in their favour.

Wolfsburg and Anderlecht both expressed an interest in the midfielder before Belgian side Brugge tabled their offer of £3.5million a couple of weeks ago.

Wolves have been considering their options since and have now decided to accept their terms.

Otasowie had his medical yesterday and is expected to leave Wolves for Brugge.

That move will likely intensify Wolves’ search for a new midfielder, with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Leander Dendoncker the only senior players in that position.

Bruno Jordao is still on the club’s books but is currently injured, while Morgan Gibbs-White is expected to play further up field.

Youngster Taylor Perry has also left for a season-long loan at Cheltenham, leaving Wolves with limited options in midfield.

Otasowie has been with Wolves since 2017 when he joined their academy. He made his senior Wolves debut in December 2019, coming off the bench against Besiktas in the Europa League, before signing a new contract with the club in January 2020.