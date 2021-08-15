Wolves star Morgan Gibbs-White's girlfriend 'manhandled' after Leicester match

Morgan Gibbs-White of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Model Britney De Villiers said she was grabbed by a man who shouted "I've got Gibbs-White's missus" as she left Leicester's King Power Stadium following Wolves' 1-0 defeat.

She posted about the incident on Twitter and said it was "never okay to do that to anyone".

Ms De Villiers said: "Can’t believe a man actually thought it was okay to manhandle me after the game while I was walking to my car and shouted over to his friends 'I’ve got Gibbs-White’s missus'.

"Whether it was a joke or not it’s never okay to do that to anyone."

Midfielder Gibbs-White, from Stafford, came on as a late substitute as Wolves slipped to defeat in the first game of the new Premier League season.

It was the first time capacity crowds had returned for a Wolves game since the start of the pandemic.