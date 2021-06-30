Bruno v Nuno: New Wolves chief set to face predecessor in Molineux bow

Bruno Lage and Nuno Espirito Santo (Wolves/PA)

Lage’s Wolves are taking on Tottenham at Molineux on Sunday, August 22.

And Nuno is in line to make a swift return in the away dugout, with him expected to be made Spurs’ new manager in the coming days.

It will be the first time Lage has faced Nuno as a manager.

Wolves’ new chief hopes to bring a more attack-minded brand of football to Molineux, having won the Portuguese top-flight crown with previous club Benfica.

His first league game is at Leicester, with the big clash against Nuno and Spurs coming the following weekend.

Lage is arriving back in England this week and will start getting his squad ready for the 2021/22 campaign when pre-season begins at Compton on Monday.

A friendly at Crewe is due to take place on Saturday, July 17, while Wolves are also looking at going on a training camp abroad.

More details on the summer schedule are due to be confirmed by the club soon.

Nuno, meanwhile, has been busy since leaving in Wolves in a move instigated by the club in May.

The 47-year-old Portuguese has held talks with Crystal Palace, Everton and Tottenham, and is now widely understood to be ready to take over in North London.

He was reportedly close to landing both the Palace and Everton jobs, but Tottenham have moved in after an arduous search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement.

Spurs – who had targeted Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte and Julen Lopetegui while also calling off pursuits of Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso – are finally said to have closed the interview process.