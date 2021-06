Bruno Lage (PA)

The 45-year-old ex-Benfica manager touched down on Monday night and a club announcement could take place tomorrow.

The Express & Star understands Lage – after everything is official – is then set to return to his homeland, with Wolves not beginning pre-season until the start of July.

Lage, coming in after Nuno Espirito Santo's departure last month, was granted a work permit by the FA last week.