Golden memories for Wolves old boy Joleon Lescott

By David Banner | Wolves | Published:

Joleon Lescott insists he only has good memories of his time with Wolves ahead of his return to the city tomorrow night.

Joleon Lescott and Matt Murray.

The former England international will team up with Matt Murray once again in a special event at the Cleveland Arms sports pub, on Stow Heath Lane.

Lescott and Murray will be on stage talking about his career, including the highs and lows, in front of a big crowd.

It’s the first time Lescott, who went on to play for Everton, Manchester City, Albion and Villa, has done something like this and admits a return to the city brings back fond memories.

“I’ve only got good memories of my time at Wolves, wearing the famous shirt,” he said. “It was a special time in my career and I’m looking forward to talking about it.”

All VIP packages have sold out for the event but standard £12 tickets remain from the venue on 01902 451021.

