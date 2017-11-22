Nuno wants Molineux improvement from Wolves

Leeds United are the visitors to Molineux tonight before Wolves host relegation-placed Bolton on Saturday.

Wolves have won six and drawn one of eight home matches in the Championship but Nuno wants more from his team in front of their own fans.

" I think in terms of performances we’ve been doing quite well away from home," he said.

"(But) there were a couple of games at Molineux where we could and should do better. Everything together, we have to improve.

"We'll go for it in this cycle we have at home, looking for better performances."

Molineux could play host to its highest midweek attendance for at least seven years, when 28,763 watched them play Liverpool in 2010.

Nuno added: "We know Molineux is going to be full and more Wolves than Leeds supporters so it’s good for us.

"We’re thankful for the support the fans have been giving us and we have to give back with good performances.

"Our fans enjoy the way the team plays so we have to keep on going.

"I always say things are good but it doesn’t mean anything so we don’t look at the table. What we did before is finished, so we look at the next game."

Meanwhile under-18s captain Elliott Watt has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old midfielder, also a regular with Scott Sellars' under-23 side, has penned a two-and-a-half year deal.

The youngster said: "It’s brilliant - it’s a relief and I can now focus on my football, not that I haven’t been focusing.

"Personally I think I’ve been playing well and I’d like to carry on playing well and then kick on."

"I feel I’m settling in and I’d like to take my leadership qualities up to the U23s."