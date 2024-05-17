West Brom victim of fine margins as key players did not hit their levels

Albion defended valiantly in the first half but went behind when Will Smallbone lashed home.

After two big Albion chances, Adam Armstrong made it two and it was three soon after when Armstrong fired home from the spot.

Cedric Kipre headed home a late consolation on a disappointing night for Albion.

Jonny Drury takes a look at some key points and where it went wrong for Carlos Corberan's side

Back five switch and the hard work was almost done

It was never going to be a home leg repeat and Albion were never going to be able to fire out of the blocks.

That was evident as the Saints pegged them back for the majority of the first period.