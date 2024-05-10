Albion road to the play-offs Part 2 - Into the top six and there Baggies stayed

It would turn out this wouldn’t be the only trip to the home of the relegated Saints this season. Bigger was to come, but more on that later.

Particularly frustrating was that the visitors were good value for a point that day. Southampton had just found their feet following relegation, and the Baggies deserved a second-half equaliser but succumbed to a sloppy late winner. They were applauded off by the away fans, who took heart.

Performances and results had improved. Grady Diangana was striving for full flight after early-season injury problems, Brighton loanee Jeremy Sarmiento was trying to stamp himself on the club and Josh Maja was due back soon. Daryl Dike wouldn’t be far behind. Albion’s strikeforce was due an injection.