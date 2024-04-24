West Brom wait on Tom Fellows fitness progress ahead of Sheffield Wednesday

The winger, 20, felt discomfort in his groin as a substitute during the 2-1 defeat to Leicester on Saturday and did not train fully on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

Albion are off on Thursday and the expectation is Fellows will be fine to return to team training ahead of the trip to Hillsborough for the penultimate game of the regular Championship season.

Corberan said: "The team now is in a positive moment. It's true that Fellows didn't train during this week, but we have days to work because he was feeling something in the groin during the game.

"Before the game he felt it a little bit and it increased with this. He has been managing it. It's not an injury, but he's been managing it with the medical staff.

"Let's see how he progresses but I think he will normally be fine, but he couldn't make the normal days of the other players. I can tell you that he is the only player who has been working differently this week.

"Still we are in the middle of the preparations, but everyone has been fine."

Fellows has chalked up 14 league starts and a further 21 appearances from the bench in his breakthrough campaign with the Baggies.

He earned England under-20 honours in March due to his standout displays at The Hawthorns, and was also rewarded with a new three-year deal.

Corberan, meanwhile, said that striker Josh Maja is growing each week as he builds up training and minutes following four months out injured.

Maja came on for a few minutes at the King Power Stadium, just his second cameo since ankle surgery in December.

Last summer's free transfer has endured rotten luck in his debut Baggies campaign, with two ankle injuries having sidelined him for a combined six months.

Albion's head coach hinted Maja is still unlikely to be included as a starter at Hillsborough.

"Still, you need to respect a lot the competition but every week he is going to be better," Corberan added.

"This week, we have been working three days and in my opinion they've been very useful for him. It doesn't mean that he is going to be ready from the beginning. I think still that he will need a little bit of time from the bench, to make him feel like he is ready. We will see."