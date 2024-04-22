Lewis Cox analysis: West Brom can take heart in defeat

Football really knows how to play with the emotions and feelings of supporters. At this pressure-cooker stage of a season, with everything on the line, it can really put you through the wringer.

Though not Albion boss Carlos Corberan, who insisted his main emotion was pride after watching his side somehow fall to a 2-1 defeat at Championship table-toppers Leicester.

Even the Spaniard, however, admitted he may feel more downbeat in a day or two when the dust settles and the reality of the outcome hits home.

Even now there will be Albion fans trying to work out how their side didn’t win. Hamza Choudhury, the Foxes midfielder playing as a makeshift right-back, is the main reason.

It would’ve been fascinating to be a fly on the wall in the away dressing room at the King Power Stadium at full-time. One could imagine no shortage of frustration among the Baggies squad – but level-headed Corberan would have doubtless stressed the positives, of which there were many.

It’s twitchy time, there is no doubt about that. Baggies supporters don’t need reminding what is at stake.

Fifth-place has become so familiar this season and that remained despite the defeat as Norwich drew. Hull, in seventh, also dropped points. Those results came as a little pick-me-up on the way home from the East Midlands.