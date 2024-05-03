West Brom v Preston: Jed Wallace insists West Brom are ready ahead of nervy final day

After a consistent campaign inside the Championship play-off places, the Baggies have endured their worst run of defeats under Carlos Corberan ahead of game 46 at The Hawthorns tomorrow lunchtime.

There was some immediate Monday morning disappointment in the wake of last weekend’s poor 3-0 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday, but Wallace then revealed training had been as sharp as he could recall.

The winger confessed he felt frustration among the troops that Albion’s play-off place remains in the balance on the final day of the campaign due to three defeats on the spin, as well as “needle” with a competition for places at the fore.

“I’ll be honest, we’re fired up,” Wallace said at yesterday’s press conference. “It was so disappointing last weekend and it’s a bit of frustration we’ve got ourselves in this position – but we are where we are now and we need to react to it.

“The training’s been really good, Tuesday was one of the best we’ve had in a long time, it’s had that bit of needle where you can sense the competition for places and everyone wants to play. That’s how it should be. We’re ready to fly into the game and I’m sure the crowd are ready to support us like they always do.”

Albion dropped from fifth for the first time since November following last weekend’s defeat as Norwich climbed a place. Hull are the only side who can overcome the Baggies, but Albion need just a point – due to a far superior goal difference – to seal a play-off spot.

The Hawthorns has sold out once more, with extra tickets made available also snapped up, as fans rally to roar their side over the line.

Preston, who are 10th and with little on the line on the final day, head to the Black Country on the back of four defeats but looking to spoil the party. Wallace added: “We’ve been really consistent, pretty much the whole season, at times we’ve won games comfortably at The Hawthorns, cruised through games 2-0.

“The away form was a thing we really needed to improve on, we had a run of OK performances and results.

“We’re at a point where there’s no point looking back, we’ve got a one-game season. That’s the way we need to look at it. If we don’t get to where we want to get to we’ve undone everything we’ve done this season, that’s my opinion.

“We’ve come a long way, got a very good squad of players, a fantastic manager, the club’s feeling very positive with Shilen (Patel) coming in, there’s lots to be thankful for at the moment. It’s now down to us and the manager to put a performance and get a result this weekend to crown off a good season.”

Albion’s captain added of the mood in the club’s training ground this week: “He (Corberan) knows everything that needs to be said about the performance. And we know ourselves as players – if there’s anyone not playing on Saturday no-one’s got a leg to stand on to be honest because we could make 11 changes after how we played last week.

“For us it’s about being united this week. You have that natural disappointment Monday, I went into the physio room and said “morning, morning” and everyone’s a bit like *makes noise* and you feel that disappointment.

“But then Tuesday the lads trained really, really well, a really competitive session. The Championship is so up and down that if you’re moping around for four or five days after a loss then it’ll be a long season. We’ve responded on the whole really well.

“A few weeks ago we were unbeaten and doing really well and everyone was buzzing, then people will spin the stats and say we’ve only won one in six or seven. I know what football is.

“We know the atmosphere in the stadium could be electric and that’s what we need to work towards.”