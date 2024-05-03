West Brom v Preston: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The Baggies head coach surprisingly left out influential midfielder Alex Mowatt in last weekend's poor defeat at Sheffield Wednesday it would be a real shock to see him sidelined again.

Perhaps the boss' bigger call comes with who will lead his line in the clash against North End on an afternoon the hosts need at least a point to claim their play-off place.

Top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante is available, but did miss the first day of training this week managing an existing hamstring concern. Josh Maja has been ruled not ready to start after his double for the under-21s on Monday night.

I've decided to move Jed Wallace back into a natural wide role and plump for Thomas-Asante to lead the line. I also think it has to be the more familiar back four for Albion, as opposed to the back five used in Leicester and Sheffield in recent weeks.