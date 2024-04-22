Carlos Corberan loving the West Brom 'pressure'

Corberan’s men slipped to a successive Championship defeat for just the second time this season with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Leicester.

The visitors created enough to score half-a-dozen goals but were seen off and now have two games left to seal their place. One victory would all-but do it, bar a huge swing in goal difference.

Asked if Albion are feeling pressure, Corberan said: “It’s excellent! I love this pressure. I love to be fighting for the play-offs. I am preparing for this – I am ready to fight until the last second of the last game. We’re in a good position to fight for this, I’m proud of what we’re doing. The play-off is a step to promotion. There are amazing teams here, who have made a big financial investment, but we have two games to achieve the play-offs.

“I don’t care whether we’re fifth or sixth. I want the most points we can achieve. That’s all I’m thinking about.”

Albion had more possession and created more than their title-chasing hosts but were undone by poor finishing. It was the Baggies’ best performance in some time and Corberan admitted the overriding feeling was pride.

The head coach added: “Maybe tomorrow I’ll feel worse because now I feel we’ve performed well and maybe then I will forget this and remember the result.

“I demand my team will play like this until game 46 and let’s see in week 46.

“I know there is two defeats in a row, the (missed) points, if Hull City (or others) win they will be closer and you will ask about points and pressure, I don’t feel anything like this. I want to see the best level. Hopefully our best level makes us arrive to the play-offs because I would love to live this experience with my team.

“I don’t feel pressure, I feel fully motivated to achieve this.”