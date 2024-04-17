Carlos Corberan grateful for Shilen Patel ‘balance’ at crucial period

Florida investor Patel’s Bilkul Football WBA completed the £60million acquisition of Albion from Guochuan Lai at the end of February.

The businessman has wasted little time in making his presence felt in the Black Country. He repaid the £5m Wisdom Smart loan debt – plus significant interest – taken on from Lai in one of his first significant actions at the helm, as well as covering running costs.

Patel, who travels from his home in Tampa, has been a presence at Albion’s training ground in Walsall, too, and held talks with Corberan about plans for the summer and beyond – though the head coach stressed his gratitude on also being able to continue working during a demanding promotion chase.

“It is always more than positive to have the possibility to have the communication because always, even in a demanding period, you are going to have the possibility to exchange some words,” Corberan said.