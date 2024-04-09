New West Brom chief bringing the 'feel good factor'

Patel purchased a majority stake in the club following the turbulent time under former owner Guochuan Lai. The move has secured the financial future of the football club – and the relief that has come with it is being felt by the players and Baggies boss Carlos Corberan.

He said: “There is a big difference right now and that is the financial stability of the club, this is a good thing. We knew the financially challenging situation with the new owner and with the new owner that is fixed.

“The good thing in the previous time before this happen was that we had people working to find solutions in this short period of time.

“That helped me and the players to be as fully focused in the important things in competing and focusing on our jobs

“It is true now the financial situation is in a very different space.”