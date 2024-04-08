Grady Diangana is looking like West Brom's perfect ten

John Swift has been Albion’s main number 10 for most of the season, with Jed Wallace also occupying the position behind the striker.

In recent weeks it is has been Diangana who has been shifted into the centre and it has been a position that he has thrived in.

He has now equalled his assist tally from his first season at the club, where he played a hand in a free-flowing side that won promotion under Slaven Bilic.

He set up Mikey Johnston for the first goal at Stoke and kicked off the move for the second goal.