West Brom v Bristol City: Jonny Drury's predicted line-up
Jonny Drury gives his predicted line-up ahead of Albion's home clash with Bristol City.
Plus
By Jonny Drury
Published
Alex Palmer
There have been a few question marks coming his way in recent weeks - certainly after his error at Huddersfield. But he has made some big saves to make up for it and will start this one.
Darnell Furlong
The full back is enjoying a decent run of form of late - looking good both defensively and offensively.
Cedric Kipre
His recent appearances haven't been up to his usual high standards - but he has still made some important contributions.
Kyle Bartley
The defender returned last week and looks set to remain a regular fixture in the side moving forward.