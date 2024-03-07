Hand of Ced: Pundits and manager reaction to controversial QPR handball from West Brom's Cedric Kipre

Trailing 2-1 early in the second half, relegation-threatened Rangers missed a penalty and should have been awarded another.

Michael Frey's spot-kick was saved by Alex Palmer shortly before Sam Field's header appeared to have been superbly tipped over by the goalkeeper or cleared off the line by defender Cedric Kipre.

However, replays showed that Kipre used his hand - an offence which would almost certainly have resulted in a red card as well as a penalty had it been spotted.

Justice was done when Field, who also scored the first goal, headed in a late equaliser against his former club to earn a point.

But despite it being a clear handball, the reaction from pundits and even the QPR manager did not see them take aim a the ref.

However, one QPR player, Steve Cook, did say: "We should have had a hat-trick it was a blatant handball from Kipre, it can't be missed. Terrible decision from the referee."

But Sky Sports pundits Jamie Mackie and Curtis Davies disagree.

Mackie said: "There wasn't a huge reaction from QPR players, just Frey.

"He looks to be claiming handball and it is a handball but the ref can't see it."

And former Baggie Davies added: "We don't want refs guessing, that is a big thing.

"How can they not see it looked like a Palmer save.

"Even Frey putting his hand up, I think it could be claiming a corner.

"Cook has said it is a clear one but it isn't."

And QPR boss Marti Cifuentes refused to point the finger at the match officials.

"I've been told that West Brom played with two keepers for a while," Cifuentes quipped.

"I'm not here to complain. I'm here to make sure my team is better, so if we need to play against two keepers then we need to practice playing against two keepers.

"Football is a game with mistakes and unfortunately refs can make mistakes as well. They have a very difficult job - the second most difficult job, after being a manager.

"On the pitch I thought their keeper made an amazing save - I mean the real keeper. That shows you how difficult the referee's job is. I was shown it (on video) afterwards."