January gems: Who else has had an impact at West Brom like Mikey Johnston?

It is also difficult to get it right - and that has very much been the case over the years for Albion.

There have been January windows in the past where you could argue the club have got it wrong - and haven't been able to get the impact from their signings that they would have desired.

But there are gems that have arrived mid-season and made a big impact on the club.

Currently we are all talking about Celtic's Mikey Johnston and how he has lit up not just The Hawthorns but the Championship since he arrived.

Who else has made a big impact after arriving midway through the campaign?

Here are a few arrivals who did the business after making the switch in January.

Okay Yokuslu

The Turk arrived on loan in Albion's last Premier League campaign - and he went on to have a big impact.

It was a big task to help Albion survive relegation - and it is something he couldn't manage.

But he made enough of an impact in his 16 games to be held in high regard by the fan base.

And it led to his return over a year after departing - signing for the club on a permanent deal.

Jake Livermore

Some Albion fans may disagree with this one - but the club did get their moneys worth from Livermore.

Arriving for £11.5m, the former England international was the midfield general for a number of years and despite getting relegated, helped Albion return to the Premier League in 2019/2020.

Darren Fletcher

It is hard to argue with Fletcher being one of the best, if not the best January signing the club has ever made.

He arrived on a free transfer from Manchester United - and was a key figure in the Albion side during his time at the club.

When he departed for Stoke City his departure was felt - and he is one of the most successful signings Albion have made in recent years.

Carlos Vela

Vela only netted twice but they were big goals.

He came in on loan from Arsenal and scored an equaliser in the derby against Wolves and against Stoke City.

They were big goals and played a key role in helping Albion secure their Premier League status.

Youssouf Mulumbu

The midfielder is up there with Fletcher for the top signing crown.

Mulumbu arrived at the club PSG in January 2009 and after a tough few months where the club were relegated - he would go on to play a major role in the coming years.

He won promotion back to the top flight and became a regular in Albion's run of seasons in the top flight.

Robert Koren

Koren is another midfielder who made such an impact at The Hawthorns.

The classy operator arrived in January 2007 - and helped Albion reach the play-offs.

The following season he played a role in a side that would go on to win the Championship and reach the FA Cup semi-final.

He would then remain at the club after relegation and helped them achieve promotion before departing for Hull City.

Kieran Richardson/Kevin Campbell

Albion looked all but down when the experienced Campbell and the Manchester United youngster Richardson arrived.

The impact they made was huge - and they became a catalyst for The Great Escape.

It was a stroke of genius from boss Bryan Robson and despite only having short spells at the club - the pair are still well thought of among Albion fans.