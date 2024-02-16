West Brom v Southampton: Lewis Cox's predicted line-up

The Baggies, fifth in the Championship, welcome the third-placed Saints who are fresh from a first defeat since September after falling to defeat at Bristol City in midweek.

Hosts Albion will be watched on by new owner and chairman-to-be Shilen Patel, the Florida investor and businessman who was last night confirmed as the club's new owner having acquired Guochuan Lai's 87.8 per cent of West Bromwich Albion Group from the Chinese former controlling shareholder.

Head coach Corberan, though, will have attention on the field in mind and with the return of Semi Ajayi and Grady Diangana from African Cup of Nations duty, has further options still. I've tipped Ajayi to come straight into the Baggies' back four, fitness pending after yesterday afternoon's training session.

Alternative options are sticking with Erik Pieters, who did a fine job on Tuesday night against Cardiff, or to bring Okay Yokuslu back from midfield – but I think Nigerian Ajayi gets the nod in place of the injured Kyle Bartley, if indeed he is ready.

As a talking point elsewhere, regular right-back Darnell Furlong is one booking away from a 10th league caution of the season, if he receives which he will serve a two-match ban.

I've kept winger Diangana in reserve on a bench looking good for attacking options.