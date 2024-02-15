West Brom debrief: Time for a change up top for Albion?

After going ahead just 30 seconds into the game, they then had t bide their time before Andi Weimann’s late second goal.

Here, JONNY DRURY look at the main takeaways from the game.

Frustrating but stick to the plan

There have been a number of times, not just this season but last season too, where Albion fans have become frustrated with their side.

We saw it again on Tuesday night. As Albion spent most of the game trying to break down a resolute Cardiff defence who had come to sit in and frustrate.

But it seems that even though this is the tactic from the opposition, some supporters still get annoyed when Albion don’t go and attack and blow teams away.

As Carlos Corberan explained after the game, Albion aren’t purposefully playing the ball back and sideways to run the game down.

They’re having to find different ways to breach the opposition, pull them from one side of the pitch to the other in the hope of making space and creating an opportunity.