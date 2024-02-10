West Brom boss Carlos Corberan gives Daryl Dike update after latest injury blow

The US international recently returned from a lengthy lay off following an Achilles injury last season.

He came off the bench early in the second half against Ipswich – but pulled up just ten minutes after being introduced.

The forward was taken off on a makeshift mobile buggy stretcher and was in tears as he was taken down the tunnel.

Addressing the latest set back, the Baggies boss said: "I still cannot give you confirmation, we need a scan.

"The injury is to the left foot, the same place as his Achilles injury.

"We don't know if it is as serious as the previous injury.

"You can imagine how he feels, I said to him we need to wait for the results.

"Everyone is affected when you see someone suffer an injury. We are all going to wait for the results to see the damage.

"We will be with him, but we need to be patient. He had a similar feeling of his previous injury."

Dike injured what was understood to be the Achilles on his right foot at Stoke last April and only returned from the near-nine month absence to feature against Aldershot in the FA Cup early last January.

It was confirmed this injury was on the other foot.

Prior to that he suffered two muscle injuries in his first year back in England after Valerien Ismael sealed the £7million signing from Orlando City in the States.

Dike injured his hamstring in his full debut against Peterborough back in January 2022, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season under Ismael and Bruce before a training ground thigh injury sustained on the eve of the club's first home game of 2022/23 also meant more than three months on the sidelines.

Corberan also gave an update on Kyle Bartley, who was taken off at half time of the draw at Portman Road.

Bartley felt pain in his calf muscle after half hour and played until the break, where Nathaniel Chalobah was introduced and Okay Yokuslu dropped into the back four.

He added: "He felt pain in his calf before the change.

"He felt it in minute 30, and he waited to half time but he couldn't keep going."

Albion are low on options in defence with Semi Ajayi away in Ivory Coast and set to play in the African Cup of Nations final for Nigeria tomorrow. Youngster Caleb Taylor was recently sent on loan to League One Bolton on deadline day. Corberan said Albion still have Erik Pieters, an unused sub at Portman Road, as an option.