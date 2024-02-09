West Brom takeover talks enter "critical" stage

American businessman Dr Shilen Patel remains the frontrunner and is understood to be the preferred bidder of MSD Holdings, the firm which has loaned the Baggies around £28million since the start of last year.

Negotiations with Florida-based Patel have been ongoing for a number of weeks and are understood to be at an advanced stage, though he is not the only contender with the Armenian-backed Noah Football Group also retaining a serious interest.

Though the pressure on Lai to sell is increasing, there is confidence a deal can be struck.