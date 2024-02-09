Express & Star
Close

West Brom takeover talks enter "critical" stage

Talks over a prospective Albion takeover have reached a critical stage with controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai hoping to complete a sale within weeks.

Plus
By Lewis Cox
Published
Last updated
Guochuan Lai hopes to complete an Albion takeover within the coming weeks as negotiations enter a crucial period. Pic: PA

American businessman Dr Shilen Patel remains the frontrunner and is understood to be the preferred bidder of MSD Holdings, the firm which has loaned the Baggies around £28million since the start of last year.

Negotiations with Florida-based Patel have been ongoing for a number of weeks and are understood to be at an advanced stage, though he is not the only contender with the Armenian-backed Noah Football Group also retaining a serious interest.

Though the pressure on Lai to sell is increasing, there is confidence a deal can be struck.

Similar stories
Most popular