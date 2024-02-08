Boss tips youngster for big West Brom future

The 21-year-old centre-back was sent on loan to League One high-flyers Bolton Wanderers, his second stint in the third tier.

Taylor has long been tipped for a big future with the Baggies, who he joined at under-10s. He made his senior bow against Arsenal in 2021 and his league debut came under Steve Bruce in May 2022. The 6ft 2in defender, son of former Blues stopper Martin, enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with Cheltenham last term, where he was named young player of the season after making 49 appearances.

And Corberan suggested the academy graduate’s ‘moment’ will arrive this summer. He said: “Caleb is a player I wanted to have working with me but work training with one coach has a limitation. There is a moment where the player needs to move for new ideas and concepts for game situations. It doesn’t make sense to give him more minutes at under-21s level because he passed this process two years ago.

“There was a moment when our needs was more related to the middle of the pitch than at centre-back. To have Caleb training in the middle of the pitch wouldn’t have developed him in the position I see him, at centre-back.

“To have him here, with five centre-backs and (only) three midfielders doesn’t make sense. It’s better to have four centre-backs and four midfielders, from my perspective.

“Even though we haven’t brought in anyone (in midfield) yet, the option to move Caleb was then, we couldn’t move him today.

“Sometimes you need to take some risks thinking in the future of the club, the future of the club are our fans and our players.”

Taylor made his Trotters debut in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Barnsley. He is with fellow Baggies youngster Zac Ashworth at the Toughsheet Community Stadium under boss Ian Evatt.

Corberan said: “If you ask me ‘are you happy with Caleb?’ I am very happy and I think he is going to be our future centre-back because he has all of the conditions to be an important player for West Bromwich Albion.

“If you ask me if it’s right now? I don’t think right now is the moment, I think after a short-term loan will be his moment. That’s why in some moment you need to take some risks.

“I prefer five centre-backs, five midfielders, then there is no risk if something happens, but at the same time I need to think of the development of our players.”

Taylor made six appearances for Albion in the first half of the campaign after Corberan opted against granting another loan last summer. Just two of those, in EFL and FA Cup ties, were starts.

Corberan had the African Cup of Nation in mind, with Semi Ajayi away with Nigeria, when keeping Taylor on board for cover, and believed daily senior training could also be beneficial.

The defender was a regular captain at under-23 and under-18 age group level in the Baggies academy and came through the ranks together with winger Tom Fellows, who has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign.

Taylor’s deal at The Hawthorns, signed in 2022, runs until 2025.