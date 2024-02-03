Carlos Corberan's praise for West Brom match-winner over Birmingham in weekend of double joy

Spaniard Corberan's wife Claudia gave birth to the couple's second child, Dario, on the eve of the contest and Corberan joked he was grateful his newborn son understood the need to arrive before the Hawthorns clash against Blues.

Weimann, who featured from the bench alongside his two fellow January recruits, emerged as a substitute to prod an 85th-minute winner in a 1-0 success over Tony Mowbray's visitors.

It felt like a significant victory for Corberan's side as they returned to winning ways after defeats against Norwich and Wolves. In Weimann, Mikey Johnston and Callum Marshall, as well as the returning Daryl Dike, the Baggies head coach had attacking options to turn to in pursuit of victory, and it paid off.

Corberan admitted on Friday he had a feeling he and his wife's new arrival was close, and after the win he smiled: "Fortunately everything was OK, the boy understands that the faster the better and before the game was much better!

"Everything has been healthy for my wife and healthy for him – so of course it is a big thing for me personally and my family."

There was controversy late on, with the scoreline at 0-0, as Blues' Juninho Bacuna made a complaint of alleged racism to match officials. It has since been confirmed by West Midlands Police and Albion that an investigation is under way.

The boss continued on his side's success: "I prepare to win in a better way (than late on)! To not suffer. One thing is what you prefer and another is what the Championship demands.

"I think the Championship demands that not always will you be much better than the opponents, when the game is too balanced, you need a lot of resilience, to play with maturity and to find the moment to find the accuracy to change the result."

Corberan explained how the last week or so had taken its toll with the emotion and significant in preparing for the Wolves FA Cup derby, which ended in defeat, before focusing on the final days of the transfer window and preparing to face a Blues side reinvigorated by Baggies title-winning boss Mowbray.

It was a tight and competitive clash between the two sides. A quiet first half was improved on after the break when the hosts created some clear-cut chances, though late on Blues went close to taking the lead through Kevin Long's header, which found the woodwork.

Corberan talked up the impact of Johnston and Marshall for their involvement in ex-Villa forward Weimann's dramatic winner, steered home from a pinpoint Darnell Furlong cross.

It was a dream home bow for the Austrian, who celebrated in front of an unhappy away end after a nervous period of lengthy stoppage time.

Corberan said he didn't notice Weimann celebrating in front of the away end and Mowbray refused to condemn the move as unwise on the back of crowd trouble in the Black Country derby six days earlier.

"I have a lot of respect for someone like him, someone who has built a very good career in this country, first in the Premier League and after in the Championship," Corberan said.

"Nobody is going to give a present as the career that he has built. He has built it himself, everything he has done.

"Of course now he is in the last years of his career, but I never saw him in Bristol complaining, or when he was from the bench. I never saw him decreasing his performance playing in different positions, as a striker, playmaker, left or right.

"And today he played as a No.10, then as a No.11 (left wing) and then in the last minutes as wing-back. When you have players to adapt, these players are very great to have."