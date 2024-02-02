West Brom set to issue stadium ban to 'supporters' as Black Country Derby criminal investigation continues

In an official club statement, Albion stressed the safety of fans is paramount and stressed the distressing scenes witnessed during the FA Cup fourth round clash 'do not represent the vast majority of Baggies fans'.

The club will continue to update fans on their findings and subsequent punishment as the ongoing criminal investigation continues.

Five supporters were arrested inside The Hawthorns, another was taken to hospital with head injuries while one player went into the stands to rescue family members amid some of the worst disorder witnessed in a West Midlands football ground for several decades.

The club are looking into precisely who and what sparked the trouble which halted the match for around 35 minutes shortly after Matheus Cunha had put Wolves 2-0 up late in the second half.

Police battled with home supporters in two corners of the ground, including an area where many of the Albion players’ families were housed.

Full West Brom statement:

"Albion are working with West Midlands Police, the Football Association and the club’s Safety Advisory Group to ensure the unacceptable behaviour which disrupted the Black Country derby on Sunday is never repeated at The Hawthorns.

The safety of everyone who attends home games is the club’s absolute priority and we know the scenes witnessed on Sunday do not represent the vast majority of Baggies fans.

Acts of violence, entering the field of play, the use of pyrotechnics and throwing objects are all offences which can result in criminal convictions, football banning orders and life-time stadium bans.

A number of individuals have been identified as part of the club’s ongoing investigation into the disruption and their details have been passed to West Midlands Police for further criminal investigation.

In addition, the club has written to these supporters to inform them their ticket accounts have been suspended, ensuring they cannot attend games at The Hawthorns until further notice.

On conclusion of all criminal inquiries, Albion will issue club bans to anyone found to have been responsible for Sunday’s unacceptable events.

While we understand the events of Sunday were carried out by a minority, we wish to remind all supporters that these actions will not be tolerated.

We will work tirelessly, alongside the police, to bring offenders to justice and stamp this behaviour out of our game.

The club will conclude its full and thorough investigation before commenting further."